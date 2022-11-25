ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police search for 17-year-old wanted in fatal Watkins Park shooting

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW84u_0jNObZqd00

Nashville police are searching for a 17-year-old after a fatal shooting in Watkins Park earlier this month.

A criminal homicide charge was issued for the teen in juvenile court, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The Tennessean is not naming the teen because they are a juvenile.

Police said 19-year-old Terriana Johnson was fatally shot while riding in a car the night of Nov. 14 after she and the 17-year-old's sister were in a fight moments earlier.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

From earlier:Nashville police ID 19-year-old fatally shot at Watkins Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies

November 28, 2022 – Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups that occurred this morning, one on Hillside Drive and two on Banjo Street. The first...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING A MALE SUSPECT INVOLVED IN IN A BUSINESS BURGLARY LOCATED ON NASHVILLE HIGHWAY. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Tennessee women found dead in car after crash, shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, and a woman...
LEBANON, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy