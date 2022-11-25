ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell man arrested after barricading inside house; no one injured

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
HOPEWELL — A city man is in police custody after allegedly barricading himself inside a residence with three other people and holding authorities at bay early Friday morning.

In an email, Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen did not provide a motive for the incident, but she said the standoff eventually ended with no one getting hurt.

Omar Worthan, 29, of Hopewell has been charged with misdemeanor discharge of a weapon within the city limits and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

The standoff was reported shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 300 block of South 14th Avenue, Allen said in the email. Upon arrival, officers found Worthan reportedly holed up inside the house with an unidentified adult and two children. He is also believed to have discharged his weapon sometime during the incident because a bullet hit a neighboring house.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation personnel were put in place, and police evacuated the neighborhood as a precaution.

The barricade finally ended after about two hours, and Worthan was arrested.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202; or go through the P3Tips website or mobile app.

