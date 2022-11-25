Valerie Bertinelli to pay ex Tom Vitale more than $2 million in divorce

Valerie Bertinelli has to pay up in order to get out.

The “One Day at a Time” alum agreed to pay her ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million as part of their divorce proceedings, court documents obtained by Page Six show. The massive sum is an addition to the $500,000 she already transferred to him on May 24.

The documents also reveal that Vitale must vacate Bertinelli’s Malibu, Calif., home by Dec. 31 so long as the actress has paid him the sum of what he’s owed. If not, he can remain in the house without paying any rent.

Per their prenuptial agreement, neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay each other spousal support, the documents state.

Valerie Bertinelli has agreed to pay her ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million in their divorce. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” star, 62, and Vitale’s divorce was finalized on Nov. 22, which prompted her to immediately celebrate.

“My lawyer just called,” she gushed in a video posted to her social media. “The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed.

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f–king divorced,” Bertinelli continued. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”

The Emmy winner concluded with an excited, “Yes!” She included the words “happily divorced” over the footage.

Bertinelli’s video came one year after she filed for legal separation from the financial planner, whom she wed in January 2011.

Before her romance with Vitale, which began in 2004, the “Hot in Cleveland” alum was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until six years after splitting.

The former couple welcomed son Wolfgang, now 31, before going their separate ways.