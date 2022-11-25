ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli to pay ex Tom Vitale more than $2 million in divorce

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ7bR_0jNObWCS00

Valerie Bertinelli has to pay up in order to get out.

The “One Day at a Time” alum agreed to pay her ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million as part of their divorce proceedings, court documents obtained by Page Six show. The massive sum is an addition to the $500,000 she already transferred to him on May 24.

The documents also reveal that Vitale must vacate Bertinelli’s Malibu, Calif., home by Dec. 31 so long as the actress has paid him the sum of what he’s owed. If not, he can remain in the house without paying any rent.

Per their prenuptial agreement, neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay each other spousal support, the documents state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HFXp_0jNObWCS00
Valerie Bertinelli has agreed to pay her ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million in their divorce.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” star, 62, and Vitale’s divorce was finalized on Nov. 22, which prompted her to immediately celebrate.

“My lawyer just called,” she gushed in a video posted to her social media. “The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed.

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f–king divorced,” Bertinelli continued. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeOCJ_0jNObWCS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oi5U_0jNObWCS00

The Emmy winner concluded with an excited, “Yes!” She included the words “happily divorced” over the footage.

Bertinelli’s video came one year after she filed for legal separation from the financial planner, whom she wed in January 2011.

Before her romance with Vitale, which began in 2004, the “Hot in Cleveland” alum was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001, though their divorce wasn’t finalized until six years after splitting.

The former couple welcomed son Wolfgang, now 31, before going their separate ways.

Comments / 69

702girl
3d ago

Wow!! I would get on a payment plan, Give him $1 a month until he's paid in full!! I hope she doesn't pay him that money all in one lump sum!!

Reply(6)
23
Jason Smith
2d ago

she never loved him anyway & he took her for a ride. she loved EVH but couldn't take his self destruction & now he's gone. sad story. 2 million for her is nothing.. she will be OK plus she has her son.

Reply
16
Guest
3d ago

Financial Planning 101: Mary a tv star who was married to the biggest rock star of the last 30 years, divorce her. Now your rich

Reply(4)
18
Related
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Mocks Paparazzi Who Followed Her and Asked Her 'Stupid Questions'

Valerie Bertinelli mocked paparazzi who were trying to get photos of her on the way out from a nail salon. The Food Network star thought it was preposterous that they would want to get pictures of her while she was simply wearing a black T-shirt. In another recent TikTok post, Bertinelli described herself as "mortified" after Matthew Perry said he kissed her when she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Reality Tea

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo

Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RadarOnline

Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Causes Concern While Struggling To Walk Before First Public Appearance

Wendy Williams needed a helping hand while en route to her first big public appearance post-rehab. On Monday, November 21, the former daytime diva appeared a bit wobbly, forcing her to clutch the arm of a friend who guided her into an awaiting car that was headed to WBLS' annual Circle of Sisters event.Despite looking unsteady, she looked fashionable in a sparkling jumpsuit that she paired with a black and white checkered coat.Despite the rocky start, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show dazzled the crowd at the panel for her former radio station while giving a sincere thank...
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy