Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 2022 Black Friday , Small Business Saturday Pretty Nice

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

For you shoppers, Black Friday is drying out and Small Business Saturday looks good. For those heading to Vandy-Vols Saturday night , take an umbrella. Even the Titans game looks good in the extended, after storms move thru Saturday night. It will be windy.

As for you shoppers:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Showers before 9pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then showers after 3am. Low around 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

WILSON COUNTY, TN
Lebanon, TN
Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

