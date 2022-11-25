Read full article on original website
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting
A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
Man wanted in Verona shooting arrested in Tarentum
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Penn Hills earlier this month has been arrested. Allegheny County police said Monday that Shuron Porter, 43, was arrested in Tarentum. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Verona on Nov. 10. Police said officers were called to Allegheny River Boulevard on Nov. 10 for reports of a fight. A man was found shot in the abdomen at the scene. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Porter, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in Penn Hills. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 13. He was charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying a loaded weapon.Porter is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment.
Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect
TARENTUM, Pa. — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township. According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28. According to a news release, police officers responded to a...
North Versailles man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
A North Versailles man whose blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his car on the Tri-Boro Expressway, killing his passenger, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Monday. Edward Wharton, 60, will be sentenced on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and...
Man found dead after suspicious West Virginia crash had multiple stab wounds
The man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.
Penn Hills man arrested for shooting another man, fleeing police in Verona
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Penn Hills man is behind bars after police said he shot another man and fled from police in Verona in early November. According to Allegheny County police, Verona police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Arrest warrant issued after woman missing from Cleveland found shot dead in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG — More than 100 miles away, and a month and a half after she disappeared, police found Adrianna Taylor’s body buried at a home in Wilkinsburg on Thanksgiving night. Sources tell Channel 11 that around 9:30 p.m., police found her body in a trash bag covered in...
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Woman shot, thrown from vehicle along highway ramp in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was thrown from a vehicle along a highway ramp in Pittsburgh after she was shot, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the woman who had...
Community mourning Penn Hills paramedic who died after ambulance crash
PENN HILL, Pa. — It was an accident that stole the life of a young paramedic whose community is already feeling his loss. “He’s probably the youngest old man I’ve ever met,” said Mame Saltzman. At just 23 years old, Nick Theofilis left a mark. PREVIOUS...
Missing Cleveland woman found shot to death in Allegheny County backyard; death ruled a homicide
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman reported missing from Cleveland was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Allegheny County. According to Cleveland police, 23-year-old Adrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing on Nov. 13. Her family told police they had not seen her since Oct. 8. The...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police...
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Police: Driver impaled inside vehicle after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Squirrel Hill
The driver of a car that fled from police in Squirrel Hill was critically injured when he crashed into a fence and a light pole and was impaled by a piece of metal, according to investigators. A Pittsburgh police officer on patrol at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday saw a...
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
