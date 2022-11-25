ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting

A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted in Verona shooting arrested in Tarentum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Penn Hills earlier this month has been arrested. Allegheny County police said Monday that Shuron Porter, 43, was arrested in Tarentum. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Verona on Nov. 10. Police said officers were called to Allegheny River Boulevard on Nov. 10 for reports of a fight. A man was found shot in the abdomen at the scene. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Porter, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in Penn Hills. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 13. He was charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying a loaded weapon.Porter is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment. 
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
