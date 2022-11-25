Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson
A burglary suspect who fled from Toms River police officers Friday afternoon was captured a short time later by police officers in Jackson Township. The Toms River Police Department alleges that Juan Alston, 27, of Toms River was wanted for a burglary within the township. Police notified that Alston had entered Jackson Township. Jackson Township police officer Ruiz located him about 40 minute later and he was taken into custody before being returned to Toms River to be formally charged. The post Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River police engage in two-hour standoff with knife-wielding man after assault of woman
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A knife-wielding man who had just assaulted a woman inside a home in Toms River engaged in a two-hour standoff with police officers Friday night before surrendering peacefully. According to police, at around 2:55 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported disorderly person suffering from mental illness. “Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had just been assaulted and the suspect was in his bedroom with a knife,” according to the department’s public information office. “After observing the suspect with the knife in his hand, officers safely removed The post Toms River police engage in two-hour standoff with knife-wielding man after assault of woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head inside an apartment on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night. Police responded to the scene of the shooting at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the 38-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have not made any arrests, and no suspects have been identified. The post Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who stabbed woman in Philadelphia domestic assault shot and killed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman who was stabbed in the arm by a man during a domestic dispute inside a home in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood shot and killed her attacker, police reported Sunday. Police responded to a home in the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue at around 4 pm to find a woman with a stab wound to her arm and a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators determined the two were engaged in an argument that turned violent when the man pulled a knife, stabbing the woman in the arm. In retaliation, The post Man who stabbed woman in Philadelphia domestic assault shot and killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fugitive gunman arrested in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Detectives in Atlantic City have captured a fugitive wanted for a previous shooting incident in the city on Wednesday. Investigators from the Atlantic City Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting after conducting an investigation. During a patrol at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues on Wednesday, Detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section observed Kenneth Marlow. Detectives recognized Marlow as a male that was wanted for a shots-fired incident that occurred several weeks ago. As the detectives approached Marlow, he began running westbound through an empty lot toward The post Fugitive gunman arrested in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The victim of a shooting and car crash in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is not cooperating with police, so details are limited. Police reported the crash in front of the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 29 firehouse involving two vehicles shortly before midnight on Sunday, Police said a 39-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was shot under his arm, which could have contributed to the crash. He is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, police have little information regarding the incident as the victim has been uncooperative with police investigators. Police reported The post Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Juvenile – Javon Marks – From the 9th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Javon Marks. Javon was last seen on November 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. on Arch Street in the 15xx block. Javon is 17 years of age, 5’10, 120 lbs., medium build, brown eyes, black hair, medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, and black New Balance sneakers. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Javon Marks, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post Missing Juvenile – Javon Marks – From the 9th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An off-duty Seaside Park police officer was the first responder at the scene of a serious crash on Route 37 Friday night and is being credited with saving the life of a 78-year-old man who suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash. At around 3:45 pm, Toms River Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigators determined Horst Szczypinski, 78, of South Toms River, was driving westbound on Route 37 East when he ran off the road The post Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police respond after pic of Airsoft guns, candy show up in Brick middle school Snapchat
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township police responded after a Snapchat photo of a Veterans Memorial Middle School Student was shared that showed Smarties candies and Airsoft guns. Police investigated the Sunday post, where one student sent the photo to other students. Police located the student and determined the weapons in the photo were not real firearms but Airsoft guns. Those guns were seized by police officers. “There is no credible threat at this time,” the department said today. “Brick police and Brick Schools are committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students, staff, parents and community,” The post Police respond after pic of Airsoft guns, candy show up in Brick middle school Snapchat appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Person – Kanieya Murray – From the 1st District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a missing woman. In an effort to locate 19-year-old Kanieya Murray, the Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for assistance. On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, she was last seen at her residence located on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace at 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Her height is 5′ 6″ and weight is 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and black hair (with a long ponytail). She wears glasses. The description of the clothing is unknown. Please contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or The post Missing Person – Kanieya Murray – From the 1st District appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police concerned over disappearance of 55-year-old woman in October
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Yvette Preston. The last time she was seen was on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at her residence located in the 100 block of North 63rd St. She is 5’8″ high, 120 pounds, a medium build, with brown eyes, a dark brown complexion, short black/gray hair, and wears glasses. Yvette may be with her boyfriend “Tony” who lives in the area, but no known address is listed for him. Anyone with any information on Yvette’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Southwest The post Police concerned over disappearance of 55-year-old woman in October appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Juvenile Danielle Jackson. On November 15, 2022, at 9:00:00 PM, Danielle was last seen in the 15xx block of Fairmount Avenue. She is 17 years old, with a dark brown complexion, a height of 5’3″, a weight of 193 pounds, a heavy frame, brown hair, and brown eyes. Central Detectives is asking anyone with information on Danielle Jackson’s whereabouts to contact them at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Absecon driving instructor arrested on Thanksgiving for incident with juvenile
ABSECON, NJ – An Absecon driving school instructor was charged by police on Thanksgiving for an alleged touching incident with a 16-year-old girl, according to police. An incident involving the inappropriate touching of a juvenile was reported to the Absecon Police Department on Thursday, November 25, 2022. The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon, had endangered the welfare of a 16-year-old female by inappropriately touching her during a driving lesson. Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Absecon on Thursday, November 25, and charged with Criminal Sexual Contact, Endangering the The post Absecon driving instructor arrested on Thanksgiving for incident with juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Investigators have arrested a 77-year-old Whiting man accused of setting multiple dumpster fires across Manchester Township between January and April of this year. Nicholas Depalma, 77, was charged with four counts of aggravated arson on Wednesday. Depalma was found responsible for setting five separate dumpster fires in Manchester Township between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, according to an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and Manchester Township Police Department. One of the fires was set near a large wooded area and four of the fires were set near The post 77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed after car flips over into Toms River marsh
TOMS RIVER, NJ – One person was killed after the vehicle he was driving ended up overturning into a marsh along Hooper Avenue in Toms River on Saturday. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive at around 2:25 am. Upon their arrival at the motor vehicle crash involving a reported entrapment, police found a vehicle that was located in the marsh, flipped over, and the occupants were trapped inside. The two passengers were uninjured and were able to free themselves, however, the The post Man killed after car flips over into Toms River marsh appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River Jingle Bells Run 5k returns Sunday
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The annual Toms River Police Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run 5k race and walk is returning this weekend. The event kicks off at 2:45 pm with a kiddie dash, followed by a one-mile fun run at 3 pm. The main event, the 5k run starts at 3:30 pm. The course will take runners through historic Downtown Toms River. “The 23rd Annual Jingle Bell Run will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, along a relatively flat course through downtown Toms River and scenic neighborhoods. Proceeds from the race will help fund scholarships for local high school students The post Toms River Jingle Bells Run 5k returns Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0