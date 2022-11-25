NEW YORK, NY – Residents in the Hamilton Heights section of Upper Manhattan were woken by gunfire early Sunday morning. According to the New York City Police Department, a thirty-something-year-old man was shot and killed at 140 Street and Broadway at around 3 am. Five suspects are being sought by the New York City Police Department for questioning in the shooting. Detectives investigating the incident aid the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity was not released by the NYPD. A spokesperson for the The post One dead in early morning shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO