NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
2 men struck outside Queens nightclub, gunman sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a gunman who shot and struck two men outside of a Queens nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.
MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are continuing their investigation into an assault of an MTA employee inside a subway station at Court Square and Jackson Avenue in Queens. The attack took place on November 13th. On Monday, the NYPD Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist with identifying the attacker. Police said at around 4:40 am, on the G line platform, the suspect punched a 56-year-old MTA employee and brandished a knife. The suspect fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this assault, please contact 800-577-TIPS. The post MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an assault and stabbing that took place on the Platform of the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD reported the incident that took place Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 pm. According to police, “A 19-year-old male engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual that escalated and became physical. The individual then stabbed the male victim in the torso and bit him on his forearm.” The suspect fled the scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department credited the hard work of its officers and the community to bring a man who assaulted an NYPD traffic enforcement officer because he was issued a ticket. On Sunday, the NYPD announced the arrest of Aaron Beller. Beller was charged with assaulting a police officer and menacing. Beller became upset over getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on November 14th. He then attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on The post NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx
The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.
2 young children stabbed to death in NY; mother in custody
NEW YORK (AP) — Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, police said.
NYPD releases pics of suspect wanted in summer shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Police on Monday released images of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in Brooklyn Bridge Park back in August.
Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
One dead in early morning shooting in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Residents in the Hamilton Heights section of Upper Manhattan were woken by gunfire early Sunday morning. According to the New York City Police Department, a thirty-something-year-old man was shot and killed at 140 Street and Broadway at around 3 am. Five suspects are being sought by the New York City Police Department for questioning in the shooting. Detectives investigating the incident aid the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity was not released by the NYPD. A spokesperson for the The post One dead in early morning shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for another NYC bus groper
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to assist in identifying a man alleged to have groped a woman aboard a New York City MTA bus The incident happened back in July, but today, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police at around 7:03 pm, the suspect placed his hand under the dress of a 27-year-old woman and squeezed her buttocks. The incident happened on the Westchester Bee bus line near Marolla Place and Boston Road in the Bronx. The post Police searching for another NYC bus groper appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx mother was charged with stabbing and killing her two young boys inside their Bronx apartment. Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11 months old; and Dashawn Flemming, 3, were found dead in a bathtub, concealed with a pile of clothes by a concerned neighbor shortly after police arrested their mom for erratic behavior inside their Echo Place family shelter apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood. Police arrested Dimone Fleming, 22, after being summoned to the apartment in regard to a domestic disturbance call. Police said she was acting irrationally, trying to burn items in the kitchen area of The post NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
New York City cop found dead in Long Island home
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Investigators with the Suffolk County Police Department today said the death of an off-duty New York City police officer inside his Long Island home appears to be accidental. While police have not ruled out suicide, investigators have said their preliminary findings seem to be that the death was an accident. The 44-year-old veteran officer had served 16 years with the New York City Police Department. He worked in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His body was found by his wife on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Police have ruled out homicide in the matter. His The post New York City cop found dead in Long Island home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
2 kids fatally stabbed in New York, mother in custody, police say
Two young boys are dead and their 22-year-old mother is in police custody, authorities said.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Chelsea
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers responded to the area of the Fulton Houses on 17th Street and Ninth Avenue Sunday night to find a 44-year-old man dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. At around 9:30 pm, police received a 911 call regarding a gunshot heard in the neighborhood and one person in need of medical assistance. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police investigators located a firearm. At this time, no suspects are in custody, and police did not release any further information regarding this incident. The Fulton Houses are a The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Chelsea appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The Newark Police Department is now investigating the incident that took place at around 8:30 pm in the area of the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, a Classic Cab taxi was stolen when a suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, forcing him out of the cab. “Police responded to a report about a carjacking that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue,” Frage said today. “The Classic The post Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
