PHILADELPHIA, PA – The victim of a shooting and car crash in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is not cooperating with police, so details are limited. Police reported the crash in front of the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 29 firehouse involving two vehicles shortly before midnight on Sunday, Police said a 39-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was shot under his arm, which could have contributed to the crash. He is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, police have little information regarding the incident as the victim has been uncooperative with police investigators.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO