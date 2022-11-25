Read full article on original website
Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head inside an apartment on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night. Police responded to the scene of the shooting at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the 38-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have not made any arrests, and no suspects have been identified. The post Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The victim of a shooting and car crash in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is not cooperating with police, so details are limited. Police reported the crash in front of the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 29 firehouse involving two vehicles shortly before midnight on Sunday, Police said a 39-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was shot under his arm, which could have contributed to the crash. He is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, police have little information regarding the incident as the victim has been uncooperative with police investigators. Police reported The post Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
51-year-old m an killed in crash in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday night in the Newark area. At about 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway (US 40) was struck by an oncoming vehicle. As the Chevrolet approached Pleasant Valley Road, it was approaching the intersection. The Silverado was struck by a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old male from Newark, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 45-year-old man from Elkton, MD, was transported to an area hospital following The post 51-year-old m an killed in crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested in connection to Royal Farms shoplifting incident
FELTON, Md. – A Felton woman has been charged with shoplifting following an investigation. At around 8:20 a.m. on November 20th, Felton Police responded to the Royal Farms located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a female suspect was inside the store and had stolen merchandise before police arrived.
17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Juvenile Danielle Jackson. On November 15, 2022, at 9:00:00 PM, Danielle was last seen in the 15xx block of Fairmount Avenue. She is 17 years old, with a dark brown complexion, a height of 5’3″, a weight of 193 pounds, a heavy frame, brown hair, and brown eyes. Central Detectives is asking anyone with information on Danielle Jackson’s whereabouts to contact them at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
2 hospitalized, including police officer, after massive house fire in Wilmington
A police officer and another man are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Wilmington.
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
fox29.com
Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
41-year-old man fatally shot in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Friday night, police say. Police identified the man as Leonttayy Pratt of Camden. Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Authorities arrived on the scene and found Pratt suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m., according to police. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
Man found with gunshot wound after crash in Newark, Delaware
A man suffering a gunshot wound was found dead after a car crash on Friday in Newark, Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
