Shore News Network

15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report

BALTIMORE, MD – A teenage girl has now been reported missing for over one week according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Kyleigh Harlow was last seen last Monday in the Woodlawn and Gwynn Oak areas. An earlier report that she had been found was incorrect, police said today. 15-year-old Kyleigh Harlow – 5’5″ 100 lbs.- last seen Monday Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. in the Woodlawn/Gwynn Oak area. If located, please call 410-307-2020.  The post 15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.  Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.  Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Baltimore

A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were able to locate the 32-year-old victim who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue after reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash

A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run."  The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

65-year-old Evelyn Graham has been located and is safe, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said Evelyn Graham has been located, and is safe and unharmed. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help in locating missing 65-year-old, Evelyn Graham. Police said Graham was last seen on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Gunshots rang out in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning, leaving a teen dead. Shortly before 1 am on Sunday, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Seventh District received a report of gunshots at the 4300 Block of Wheeler Road. When police arrived, they discovered the young man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 19-year-old Corey Riggins, Junior of D.C. was identified as the victim. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
