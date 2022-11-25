ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Body found in trunk of car involved in police chase in Dearborn

Dearborn police found a dead body inside the trunk of a car that sped away from authorities during an attempted traffic stop Sunday. Police had tried pulling the vehicle over for an endangered person investigation when the suspect fled before crashing into a home. They exchanged gunfire with police before dying.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car

An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County

The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the left lane closed at Martin Road, north of I-696 2 Mile Road ramp...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI

