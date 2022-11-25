Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
Dearborn Police reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The pursuit started on Tireman near Wyoming on Sunday afternoon. Police said that they initiated a traffic stop on Dodge Charger involved in a missing investigation. The driver did not stop and fled the scene and crashed into a home near Wyoming.
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene that unfolded in east Dearborn Sunday afternoon remains under investigation after a dead body was found in the trunk of a car that fled police during an attempted traffic stop. The suspect driver died after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police, authorities said.
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
Dearborn police found a dead body inside the trunk of a car that sped away from authorities during an attempted traffic stop Sunday. Police had tried pulling the vehicle over for an endangered person investigation when the suspect fled before crashing into a home. They exchanged gunfire with police before dying.
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on...
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, Eleni Kassa.
Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car
An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the left lane closed at Martin Road, north of I-696 2 Mile Road ramp...
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother.
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are a few new details after a woman was killed by Dearborn police in a shoot-out and another woman, who was reported missing ten days ago from Tennessee, was found dead in the trunk of the car. UPDATE (Monday night): The driver was identified...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwicke, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
A suspect in an out-of-state missing person case is dead after crashing in a Dearborn neighborhood and exchanging gunfire with police Sunday afternoon.
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
Two dead, one critical in wrong-way crash on M-14 in Wayne County
Michigan State Police said the Detroit Regional Communications Center (DCC) received a call around 2:30 a.m. Thanksgiving about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Beck.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
