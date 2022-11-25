ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Fyock Pleads Guilty to Attempted Homicide

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the...
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
therecord-online.com

Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Recognize him? Police searching for theft suspect in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning. The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time. […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA

