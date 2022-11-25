Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Fyock Pleads Guilty to Attempted Homicide
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
therecord-online.com
Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and murder of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
Recognize him? Police searching for theft suspect in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning. The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time. […]
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
Digital Collegian
State College Police charge man with public intoxication, bites security officer's finger
On Saturday, State College Police witnessed a white male, later identified as Timothy Rossetti, “staggering” alongside the road, according to court documents. Officers reported seeing Rossetti attempt to open the driver side door of a pickup truck. After an "unsuccessful" attempt, Rossetti walked toward the McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law building.
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
State College police search for suspect in assault, theft at Graduate Hotel
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man who is the alleged suspect of an assault and theft that took place at a hotel in late October. On Monday, the police department announced they are looking for the pictured man involved in the incident that took place on […]
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
High-speed chase from Centre County ends with NC man jailed on 3rd DUI, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A chase where a North Carolina man hit speeds over 100 mph has led to jail time and a third DUI, according to court documents. Jordan Wolfmeyer, 31, led state police on a chase that at one point had him hit up to 130 miles per hour, in a 2000 tan […]
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Local Woman Allegedly Caught with Drugs, Illegal Firearms Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman who was on state parole is back in prison, and now faces felony drug and illegal firearms charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gabrielle E. Reffett, 24, of Clearfield, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony possession...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
explore venango
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
