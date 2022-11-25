McCordsville woman found dead after house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 68-year-old McCordsville woman was found dead inside her home after it caught fire Wednesday night, according to the McCordsville Police Department.

Authorities identified the woman as Susan Spangler.

MPD said officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Circle after a neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the residence. They tried to enter the home but were unable to due to the flames, MPD said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and later found Spangler.

Multiple agencies are investigating the fire.

