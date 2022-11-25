Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals

Get the latest MHSAA football scores on SBLive as the 2022 Michigan state champions are crowned

The Michigan high school football state champions will be decided this week as the MHSAA state finals kick off Friday (November 25) and continue Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

You can follow all of this week's state championship action on SBLive Michigan , including live Michigan high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Michigan high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 7 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Michigan:

