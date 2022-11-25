ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Get the latest MHSAA football scores on SBLive as the 2022 Michigan state champions are crowned

The Michigan high school football state champions will be decided this week as the MHSAA state finals kick off Friday (November 25) and continue Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

You can follow all of this week's state championship action on SBLive Michigan , including live Michigan high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Michigan high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 7 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Michigan:

How SBLive's Michigan high school football Power 25 fared in the state semifinals

Goodrich football reaches first ever state championship game with win over Riverview

Detroit King football dominates Mason in Division 3 semifinal 52-17

Full football coverage on SBLive Michigan

