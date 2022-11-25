Read full article on original website
How to Protect Yourself After an Alleged WhatsApp Data Breach
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Criminals appear to be offering up-to-date phone numbers for millions of WhatsApp accounts for sale, potentially putting users worldwide at increased risk of phishing attacks and impersonation. Here's what you need to know and how you can protect yourself.
