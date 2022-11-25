Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Alabama lands Florida’s Jaren Hamilton as 4th WR commit in 2023 class
Alabama is now at 24 players in its 2023 recruiting class. Nick Saban’s group added its fourth wide receiver on Monday as Gainseville, Florida, four-star Jaren Hamilton released his decision. At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, Hamilton has competed at the AAU Junior Olympics, competed at state track meets and spent...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings. The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.
Post-game speech by Auburn coach Carnell Williams following the 2022 Iron Bowl
There are moments in state and American history that need to be preserved and saved for the sake of future generations. For that reason, I have chosen here to publish the entire post-game speech by Auburn interim football coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams after the football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, between Auburn University and the University of Alabama.
247Sports
Nick Saban on Alabama's College Football Playoff chances, media reacts
"To win 10 games, to go through a rough patch when Bryce (Young) was hurt, now he’s healthy again, which makes us a different kind of team, I think," Saban said, via BamaOnLine. "It’s great to win in the Iron Bowl for our players. It’s great that they won 10 games."
Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
Former Alabama OL starter announces he’s entering transfer portal
The regular season is complete for Alabama so the roster moves are underway. Offensive lineman Damieon George used Twitter to announce he was entering the transfer portal after his third season with the Crimson Tide. He would be the fifth Alabama player to enter the portal since the season began with running back Trey Sanders and cornerback Khyree Jackson doing so last week.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs spotted at Ohio State
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs was spotted on his visit to Ohio State Saturday. Downs is a 2023 five-star defensive back who committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State and others. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs are still heavily involved with Downs. The Crimson Tide are looking to hold on to the elite safety.
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting
Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
Alabama OL ‘optimistic’ about CFP rankings as Tide ‘peaking at the right time’
To be clear, Alabama still needs significant help for any playoff scenario would be plausible. No two-loss team has ever made a College Football Playoff semifinal in the first eight years of the four-team bracket. But weird stuff is happening and Alabama’s done nothing to hurt its cause since that second loss back on Nov. 5 at LSU.
UAB’s DeWayne McBride named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its seventh honor following the Blazers’ 37-27 victory at Louisiana Tech in their regular-season finale last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week for his record-shattering performances in...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama priority 5-Star DE target visiting for Iron Bowl
Alabama football is expected to host five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley Saturday. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Florida, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s top remaining 2023 targets. Alabama last hosted him for an official visit in October. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Notre Dame are among the teams in the mix for Keeley.
Nick Saban, Alabama players have something to say to negative Tide fans
His players certainly did too -- Will Anderson especially. In a polite setting, Saban calls these Alabama fans “naysayers” and you can hear the passion when he spoke about them Saturday night. Alabama had just beat Auburn, 49-27 in the Iron Bowl for its third straight win since its second loss of the season.
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl
If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
UAB empties bench in rout of Rhodes College
UAB (5-1) had five players in double figures and shot 63 percent overall, 30 percent from 3-point range and was 17-of-22 from the charity stripe. The Blazers forced 20 turnovers, resulting in 41 points, and dominated the painted area with a plus-20 advantage in scoring and plus-15 edge in rebounding.
McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech
RUSTON, La. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season. McBride broke the previous record of 262 yards set by Jordan Howard. The Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) broke it […]
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN College Gameday predicts the Iron Bowl
The ESPN College Gameday crew provided their predictions for Alabama vs Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and celebrity guest picker, A.J. Hawk predicted the Crimson Tide will come out on top. The Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST....
