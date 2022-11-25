Read full article on original website
Related
Lego's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on gifts for kids and adults alike
Lego has dozens of figures, sets and items on offer right this Black Friday in time for Christmas - from Avengers and Transformers to Mario and more
Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $50 During Zappos' Black Friday Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for all of Kate’s looks and go-to accessories — she has worn a certain pair of chic sneakers over a dozen times since 2016. She first wore them for more casual events throughout the years, most recently rocking them in the summer of 2022 during the sailing events in Plymouth. Not only can you get these stylish shoes...
thedigitalfix.com
Popular Star Wars Funko Pop 35% off for Cyber Monday
The Star Wars Funko Pop figure of Lando Calrissian flying the Millennium Falcon is currently available at a hefty 35% discount on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The discounted price is $41.99 USD, but unfortunately, if you’re in the UK, the product is not reduced in your region. This is...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek TOS and TAS both 36% off for Black Friday
The Star Trek franchise has come to embody the spirit of inclusivity and progressive attitudes for the future, and even when you look back at The Original Series, you can still see the same ethos that exists within the likes of Picard and Discovery. If you want to make sure you’ve got a physical copy of this classic sci-fi series you can get it all at 36% off for Black Friday, and to make things even better, its animated follow-up is also 36% off, putting them at $48.99 USD and $18.88 USD respectively. Unfortunately, these deals are not available in the UK.
thedigitalfix.com
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian sets up to 30% off for Black Friday
While we wait for The Mandalorian season 3, there are some LEGO sets inspired by the Star Wars series that have gotten some good reductions. The sets, featuring Star Wars characters Grogu and Din Djarin, are a perfect addition for any collector, as well as the perfect place to start your journey in LEGO’s offerings from a galaxy far, far away.
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
Sam’s Club Cyber Monday Savings Event Is Here — What To Expect
The average consumer's appetite for bargain hunting runs the gamut from avid to insatiable. With Black Friday sales starting earlier and earlier every year, it's not shocking that Cyber Monday events...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Lowe's Black Friday deals are live now,...
Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.More from WWDHow Ana de...
Martha Stewart's Top-Rated Dutch Oven Is Over 60% Off During Macy's Black Friday Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When in doubt, we always turn to Martha Stewart’s trusted eye for the absolute best in kitchen appliances, pots and pans. We always love to see what gets added to her collection, and this year is no different. With the holidays approaching, Stewart has a trove of great kitchen necessities — and two of her durable dutch ovens are over 60% off at Macy’s this Black Friday. You won’t have to fret anymore about your holiday feast thanks to this...
Women's Health
The North Face fleeces our editors are buying in the Black Friday sales
If you've been holding out until Black Friday to get that North Face bargain you've had on your wish list for ages, now is the time to act because we have scoured the Internet for the best savings we could find. Now, we know some of you might be holding...
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation up to 58% off for Black Friday
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the best movies in Hollywood history. Over the years, the filmmaker has become almost as well known for his opinions on the industry as he is his thriller movies. In a new book, Cinema Speculation, he goes deeper on his personal history, and cinema at large, and you can get it for a lovely discount as part of Black Friday.
AOL Corp
LEGO sets, Barbies, Squishmallows, and more toys are already on sale for Cyber Monday
UPDATE: Nov. 26, 2022, 9:05 p.m. EST This post has been updated with the latest toys on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. BEST AMAZON DEAL: Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball — $64 $84.99 (save $20.99) BEST WALMART DEAL: L.O.L Surprise Color Change Mega Pack Exclusive with 70+ surprises...
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25: Over 70 Sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, More
Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and a ton of other retailers are still going strong. Deep discounts are everywhere, if you know where to look. To make your holiday shopping easier, we've rounded up the best deals and discounts for $25 or less -- across tech, your home, toys and fashion and beauty staples.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn explains Groot’s big change in GotG Holiday Special
James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero movies and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has explained the big Groot change. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special is a short comedy TV special on streaming service Disney Plus. It follows Drax and Mantis...
one37pm.com
Holiday LEGO Sets: The Best for 2022
What are the best holiday LEGO sets to look out for this year?. With the most joyous time of the year upon us, it’s no surprise that LEGO continues to dominate the toy space with more great holiday themed sets!. The time has arrived for making a cup of...
Spanx is having a huge Black Friday Sale — here are our favorite picks
Spanx is having a huge Black Friday sale with deep discounts on loungewear, bras, underwear, shapewear and more — basically everything you need to get you and your wardrobe through the festive season (or to start the new year with a freshly restocked underwear drawer).
Comments / 0