ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $50 During Zappos' Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for all of Kate’s looks and go-to accessories — she has worn a certain pair of chic sneakers over a dozen times since 2016. She first wore them for more casual events throughout the years, most recently rocking them in the summer of 2022 during the sailing events in Plymouth. Not only can you get these stylish shoes...
thedigitalfix.com

Popular Star Wars Funko Pop 35% off for Cyber Monday

The Star Wars Funko Pop figure of Lando Calrissian flying the Millennium Falcon is currently available at a hefty 35% discount on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The discounted price is $41.99 USD, but unfortunately, if you’re in the UK, the product is not reduced in your region. This is...
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek TOS and TAS both 36% off for Black Friday

The Star Trek franchise has come to embody the spirit of inclusivity and progressive attitudes for the future, and even when you look back at The Original Series, you can still see the same ethos that exists within the likes of Picard and Discovery. If you want to make sure you’ve got a physical copy of this classic sci-fi series you can get it all at 36% off for Black Friday, and to make things even better, its animated follow-up is also 36% off, putting them at $48.99 USD and $18.88 USD respectively. Unfortunately, these deals are not available in the UK.
thedigitalfix.com

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian sets up to 30% off for Black Friday

While we wait for The Mandalorian season 3, there are some LEGO sets inspired by the Star Wars series that have gotten some good reductions. The sets, featuring Star Wars characters Grogu and Din Djarin, are a perfect addition for any collector, as well as the perfect place to start your journey in LEGO’s offerings from a galaxy far, far away.
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
WWD

Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.More from WWDHow Ana de...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Top-Rated Dutch Oven Is Over 60% Off During Macy's Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When in doubt, we always turn to Martha Stewart’s trusted eye for the absolute best in kitchen appliances, pots and pans. We always love to see what gets added to her collection, and this year is no different. With the holidays approaching, Stewart has a trove of great kitchen necessities — and two of her durable dutch ovens are over 60% off at Macy’s this Black Friday. You won’t have to fret anymore about your holiday feast thanks to this...
Women's Health

The North Face fleeces our editors are buying in the Black Friday sales

If you've been holding out until Black Friday to get that North Face bargain you've had on your wish list for ages, now is the time to act because we have scoured the Internet for the best savings we could find. Now, we know some of you might be holding...
thedigitalfix.com

Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation up to 58% off for Black Friday

Quentin Tarantino has made some of the best movies in Hollywood history. Over the years, the filmmaker has become almost as well known for his opinions on the industry as he is his thriller movies. In a new book, Cinema Speculation, he goes deeper on his personal history, and cinema at large, and you can get it for a lovely discount as part of Black Friday.
CNET

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25: Over 70 Sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, More

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and a ton of other retailers are still going strong. Deep discounts are everywhere, if you know where to look. To make your holiday shopping easier, we've rounded up the best deals and discounts for $25 or less -- across tech, your home, toys and fashion and beauty staples.
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn explains Groot’s big change in GotG Holiday Special

James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero movies and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has explained the big Groot change. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special is a short comedy TV special on streaming service Disney Plus. It follows Drax and Mantis...
one37pm.com

Holiday LEGO Sets: The Best for 2022

What are the best holiday LEGO sets to look out for this year?. With the most joyous time of the year upon us, it’s no surprise that LEGO continues to dominate the toy space with more great holiday themed sets!. The time has arrived for making a cup of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy