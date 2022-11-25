Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for DUI after Leading Police on High-Speed Chase, Knocking out Power, Injuring Passenger
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old Erie man for drinking underage and driving under the influence after leading troopers on a high-speed chase overnight. It started around 1 a.m. Sunday when State Police tried to pull over a Nissan Altima traveling south on Interstate 79 for speeding. The driver failed...
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
butlerradio.com
One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash
Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Release New Details on Arrest of Suspect for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot
Pennsylvania State Police on Monday arrested the man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month. Troopers arrested Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, in the City of Titusville. After investigators discovered he may be there, they set up a patrol there and spotted him walking, State Police said. Divido was arrested without incident.
Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
Update: Missing Elk County man found safe
UPDATE: State police have located 92-year-old James McClellan, according to an update Tuesday morning. Troopers thank the public for their help in locating the Elk County man. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Several Items from Storage Unit
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Clearfield County last month. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, unknown actor(s) cut a lock on a storage unit near Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on October 4 and 9:00 a.m. on October 6.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Erie County men facing drug possession charges after traffic stop in Little Valley
Two men from Erie County are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Little Valley early Saturday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that 50-year-old Hugh Smith of Colden was operating on Whig Street. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of fentanyl, cash and packaging materials. Smith and a passenger, 40-year-old George Anderson, Jr. of Springville, have been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic. Smith is also facing violations of traffic and vehicle laws. Both men were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and are due back in Little Valley Town Court at a late date.
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
erienewsnow.com
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
