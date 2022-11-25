ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, PA

butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash

Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: Missing Elk County man found safe

UPDATE: State police have located 92-year-old James McClellan, according to an update Tuesday morning. Troopers thank the public for their help in locating the Elk County man. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of Several Items from Storage Unit

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Clearfield County last month. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, unknown actor(s) cut a lock on a storage unit near Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on October 4 and 9:00 a.m. on October 6.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two Erie County men facing drug possession charges after traffic stop in Little Valley

Two men from Erie County are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in the town of Little Valley early Saturday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that 50-year-old Hugh Smith of Colden was operating on Whig Street. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of fentanyl, cash and packaging materials. Smith and a passenger, 40-year-old George Anderson, Jr. of Springville, have been charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic. Smith is also facing violations of traffic and vehicle laws. Both men were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail and are due back in Little Valley Town Court at a late date.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter

Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
WARREN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY

