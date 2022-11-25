ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 12: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice

By Sarah Lewis
 3 days ago

Trying to decide who to start in Week 12? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines running backs and wide receivers.

Now that the turkey has been eaten and the company has headed home it’s time to focus on the remaining football games of Week 12, and your fantasy teams. Three games are done and some played out like they were supposed to (Josh Allen finally putting up high QB1 numbers) and others were a bit of a surprise (Ezekiel Elliott resurgence!). It’s time to take a look at your team and hopefully make the best start/sit decisions possible.

Week 12 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

START These Running Backs

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

It looks like Raheem Mostert will be sitting for another game, which puts Wilson firmly in the No. 1 running back spot for the Dolphins. He seemed to already be ahead of Mostert, even when Mostert was active, but this will be even easier for him to run all over the Texans. Prior to Miami's bye, Wilson ran for 119 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. He added two receptions for 24 yards. This should be Wilson’s backfield and it’s a great opportunity for him to continue to put up fantasy points.

Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

With Joe Mixon most likely out with a concussion, Perine will take over as the running back for the Bengals in Week 12. In Week 11, he had four receptions for 52 yards and three touchdowns. While he likely won’t repeat that performance, he will also be running the ball. However, his value is that he is a pass-catching back (so managers in PPR leagues, look for Perine on the waiver wire). The Bengals face the Titans, who have been tough for opposing running backs, but Perine should put up at least RB2 value.

SIT These Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Patterson, as a running back, has not been the same since he came back from injured reserve. (He did look good on the kick return for a touchdown last week). He has been limited on offense, and it’s been tough for him (and fantasy owners). He hasn’t had any games with more than 55 rushing yards, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown in the past two weeks (he did have two in his first game back). The Falcons face the Commanders, who have only allowed three opposing running backs to score a touchdown this season. Patterson is an RB3.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears

It seems like Carter should have a good game, with Zach Wilson now being benched and facing the Bears. However, in Week 11, which also should have been a good game for him in the wind against New England, Carter had eight carries for 19 yards. Aside from his Week 9 game against Buffalo where he had 76 rushing yards, Carter has surpassed 45 yards once this season (Week 1). It is just hard to trust him as a fantasy option beyond an RB3.

START These Wide Receivers

Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

In Week 11, Palmer had 10 targets. He caught eight of them for 106 yards and two touchdowns. When Mike Williams (and/or Keenan Allen has been out), Palmer has been the guy to step up. In Week 11, Allen was active, but Williams was injured early. All signs point to Williams sitting in Week 12, which means this should be another good week for Palmer. The Chargers face the Cardinals in Week 12, and Palmer is a WR2.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Not that you were going to sit Hopkins, but he’s pretty much the only healthy receiver on the team. Both Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are banged up and questionable for the game. This will leave Robbie Anderson and A.J. Green to try to play the slot (unless they come up with something really out of the box, like using James Conner). However, even with the additional coverage Hopkins will see, do not hesitate to trust him. In the past two games, he’s had more than 90 receiving yards and nine and 10 receptions, respectively. Hopkins is a no-brainer WR1.

SIT These Wide Receivers

Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Stafford has already been ruled out of the Week 12 game, which does not bode well for Robinson. The Rams' offensive line is terrible, and that isn’t going to get any better any time soon. With Bryce Perkins at quarterback, it’s going to be tough to trust any Rams offensive players (with the possible exception of Tyler Higbee). Robinson hasn’t had more than four receptions or 50 yards in any of the past three games. In Week 11, his fantasy day was salvaged by a touchdown, but there certainly is no guarantee of that in Week 12 against the Chiefs.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Justin Fields' (shoulder) status is very much up in the air for Sunday. Whether he plays or not, it will be tough to start Mooney. Even if a fantasy manager doesn't have a better option, it's hard to envision Trevor Siemian getting the ball to Mooney enough to matter. Mooney has been a decent WR3 with some weeks better than others, but this game is looking to be a struggle, for him and the Bears' offense as a whole.

— Written by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

