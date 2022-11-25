Read full article on original website
Pence: Trump should apologize for recent Mar-a-Lago dinner
(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump should apologize for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist who joined the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-a-Lago last week, but said he doesn’t believe the former president is antisemitic. “President Trump was...
