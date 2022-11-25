Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 12: Kyler Murray and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice

Trying to decide who to start in Week 12? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).

Fantasy managers hopefully have enjoyed a good meal and some truly great football games on Thanksgiving Day. Depending on which players you have on your team determines if your fantasy teams also enjoyed the day (Dalton Schultz owners, rejoice!). However, there are still plenty of football games to be played in Week 12. No teams are on a bye, so fantasy managers get one week where they only really have to worry about injuries. Take a look at your team, the waiver wire, and put the best lineup together. The season is quickly coming to an end so get those wins where you can.

START This Quarterback

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Murray has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, but he has put in a full practice, which should indicate that he is ready to go for Week 12. The Cardinals face the Chargers, and even though teams typically run on this defense, Murray is certainly capable of doing just that himself. While it may seem like it is a tough call to start him, knowing that he may not actually have a slot receiver, just remember he still has DeAndre Hopkins. Murray should be a QB1 this week.

SIT This Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles ( SNF )

Rodgers faces the Eagles on Sunday night. Philadelphia has struggled since dropping its first game in Week 9, and is eager to rediscover the early-season form that helped them start out 8-0. The Packers have struggled in general, and Rodgers has revealed he has been playing with a broken thumb. Whether that has affected his performance or not is unclear, but he hasn’t looked like the Rodgers of before. He's yet to throw for 300 yards and he hasn’t completed more than 25 passes since Week 6. It is clear he is struggling and fantasy managers may want to start looking for other options.

START This Tight End

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

It doesn’t seem likely that Jerry Jeudy (ankle) or KJ Hamler (hamstring) will be playing in this game. They both missed Week 11 as well, and Dulcich had five targets. He only caught four of them for 30 yards. The problem isn’t the lack of looks; it is Russell Wilson. Courtland Sutton had the most targets, but when Wilson only completes 24 passes, it is hard for the offense to truly put up great numbers. Dulcich will continue to see targets, and that fact alone is enough to put him in the TE1/starting tier.

SIT This Tight End

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

While Brate was active for Week 10, he only managed one catch for eight yards. The Bucs had a bye in Week 11, and Brate should be healthy, but that does not mean he should be started in most leagues. The Bucs face the Browns, who have only allowed one touchdown to an opposing tight end this season. In addition, Cade Otton has looked better at the position than Brate this season (not that Otton is a recommended start). Keep both Tampa tight ends on the bench.

START This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Chiefs DST is one of the top-ranked units for the week against the struggling Rams. They are without Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, for sure. Leading rusher Darrell Henderson Jr. was just released (welcome to the Jags!) and the team as a whole is struggling on offense. It is hard to recommend any Rams offensive player, which is a good sign for an opposing DST. Expect the Chiefs to get to the quarterback (most likely Bryce Perkins), and expect the Rams to not exactly light up the scoreboard.

SIT This Defense/Special Teams (DST)

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

There have been times that the Saints DST was a unit to start, however, this is not the week for it. The Saints face the 49ers, a team that has been putting up points recently. On Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns. San Francisco is starting to get healthy on offense and Christian McCaffrey has just made this unit more dangerous. This should be a good game, but not one where you want to start the Saints DST.

— Written by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .