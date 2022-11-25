ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving leftovers: Don't forget about food safety

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Many of us have a refrigerator full of leftovers that we can't wait to sink our teeth into. Experts say don't forget about food safety.

It's critical to handle leftovers properly, starting with getting prepared food back into the fridge within two hours.

"And then the next day when you actually go to warm up your leftovers, reheating them to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees," said USDA Food Safety Expert Meredith Carothers. "That reheating process will help kill any bacteria that might be remaining, and make sure they're safe to eat."

Leftovers should always be kept in a sealed storage container or in packaging that's airtight to keep freshness in and bacteria out.

You want to make sure leftovers in the refrigerator are eaten within four days. In the freezer, they can last three to four months.

The oven or microwave are both options for reheating. Just make sure to check the temperature of your favorite leftover dish in a few places to ensure the entire food reached a safe temperature of 165 degrees. And enjoy.

