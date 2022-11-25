Gusty Santa Ana Winds to Subside Friday, with Cooler Weather Ahead

La Jolla Shores Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Gusty Santa Ana winds will subside on Friday, with cooler weather forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

“Santa Ana winds will diminish in strength and coverage today, but it will remain quite dry inland with high temperatures for coastal areas into the western valleys several degrees above average,” the agency said.

Highs on Friday were expected to be in the lower 70s near the coast, upper 70s inland, upper 70s in the western valleys, upper 60s near the foothills, mid 50s in the mountains and lower 70s in the deserts.

It will cool off over the weekend, with highs dropping into the 60s in most populated areas.

“The return of onshore flow will begin to spread cooling inland on Saturday and continue into Sunday,” the weather service said.

Though the humidity will remain low, the region is not under a fire weather advisory.

Updated at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022