Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wevv.com

USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event

The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December

Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will have raisin-filled cookies and other treats available for purchase at their Jingle Bell Bakery. Other clergy members were invited to prepare baked goods and snacks as well. The public is invited to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors

Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
OWENSBORO, KY
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana

Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December

Willard Public library will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend can learn how...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out

The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
freedom929.com

START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER

(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
OLNEY, IL

