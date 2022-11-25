Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Evansville's west side Azzip Pizza location closing for store improvements
The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville is temporarily closing for renovation. Officials with the restaurant say the Pearl Drive location will be closed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8 while improvements to the store are made. The improvements include a larger dining area with new furniture, and...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wevv.com
USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event
The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
wevv.com
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will have raisin-filled cookies and other treats available for purchase at their Jingle Bell Bakery. Other clergy members were invited to prepare baked goods and snacks as well. The public is invited to...
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Two New Workout Options Could be in Evansville’s 2023 Fitness Future
I suppose one way to balance out all of the new restaurants that are opening all around us, is to also open up a couple of new workout options. Bob's Gym has recently rebranded to B-Fit by Bob. They are almost finished constructing a substantial new facility off of Lynch Road, adding to their fitness team.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
wevv.com
Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December
Willard Public library will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend can learn how...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
wevv.com
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out
The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
14news.com
Boonville man hospitalized after tree stand incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident after they say a man fell. According to a press release, that accident happened Wednesday, November 23 around 2 p.m. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural resources say Warrick County Dispatch received a call about...
14news.com
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
Win Tickets to See Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” Tour in Evansville
As you surely know by now, Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2023 I Go Back Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville next May. Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday, December 2nd at the Ford Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. There's also an exclusive presale that gets underway Thursday, December 1st.
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
freedom929.com
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
New Restaurant Specializing in Tequila and Tacos is Coming to Evansville
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Comments / 0