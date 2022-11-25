ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Aviation International News

IADA, 4Air Establish Carbon Footprint Deal

The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has partnered with industry sustainability solutions provider 4Air to assist the resale aircraft market in becoming more environmentally aware. Under the deal, IADA member clients will receive a free carbon assessment and discounts on voluntary programs, along with regulatory monitoring and compliance services. Those...
AFP

Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany

Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources.
Aviation International News

Bombardier Defense Accepts Major European Work Package

Bombardier Defense took delivery of the first of three Global 6000 business jets that will be modified to support Lufthansa Technik’s role in the Hensoldt-led Pegasus program for the German armed forces. The program is the first major European customer work package for the company's Wichita site since it was named the main hub for Bombardier Defense.

