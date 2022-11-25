Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Aviation International News
IADA, 4Air Establish Carbon Footprint Deal
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has partnered with industry sustainability solutions provider 4Air to assist the resale aircraft market in becoming more environmentally aware. Under the deal, IADA member clients will receive a free carbon assessment and discounts on voluntary programs, along with regulatory monitoring and compliance services. Those...
Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany
Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources.
UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 as housing market cools – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as rising interest rates hit demand
Aviation International News
Bombardier Defense Accepts Major European Work Package
Bombardier Defense took delivery of the first of three Global 6000 business jets that will be modified to support Lufthansa Technik’s role in the Hensoldt-led Pegasus program for the German armed forces. The program is the first major European customer work package for the company's Wichita site since it was named the main hub for Bombardier Defense.
