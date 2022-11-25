ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Defends Demoralizing Trick Play Call In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, 37-30. They led at the half, 20-17, and seemed to have momentum heading into the third quarter when they were set to receive the ball. They quickly lost any momentum after the offense sputtered with repeated three and outs to start the second half, ceding the lead to the Bengals and squandering a golden opportunity to regain momentum with a ridiculous interception by T.J. Watt .
PITTSBURGH, PA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

