Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Yardbarker
The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Defends Demoralizing Trick Play Call In Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, 37-30. They led at the half, 20-17, and seemed to have momentum heading into the third quarter when they were set to receive the ball. They quickly lost any momentum after the offense sputtered with repeated three and outs to start the second half, ceding the lead to the Bengals and squandering a golden opportunity to regain momentum with a ridiculous interception by T.J. Watt .
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
FOX43.com
Why Steelers vs. Colts could be breaking point for Tomlin, Pickett & defense | Locked On Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football. This is a game Mike Tomlin's team has to win says Chris Carter.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Augusta Free Press
Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
After blowing a comfortable early lead, Pittsburgh rallied against Indianapolis in the fourth quarter and held on late for a 24-17 Monday-night win on the road. The Steelers (4-7) let a 13-point halftime lead slip away, as the Colts (4-7-1) went ahead 17-16 on a Michael Pittman Jr. touchdown catch with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
