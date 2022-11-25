Read full article on original website
247Sports
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
247Sports
USC Football Game 13: Quick (Second) Look at the Utah Utes
Record: 9-3 (7-2) Last Game: 63-21 win over Colorado. Last Meeting: 43-42 Utah (Oct. 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, UT) - USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans have been hoping for, a chance to avenge the 43-42 last-minute loss to the Utes in the seventh game of the season in Salt Lake City, still the only blemish on USC's record. Utah has dropped just one more game after the USC win, a 20-17 loss to Oregon.
247Sports
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
Gary man awarded $25.5M in lawsuit against retired Hammond police captain
A federal jury has awarded a Gary man $25.5 million in his lawsuit alleging that a now-retired police officer violated his civil rights and deprived him of a fair trial in a case involving a 1980 rape and robbery.
95.3 MNC
Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest snowfall set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
‘I Don’t Want My Freedom’: Indiana Man Accepts His Fate After Conviction for Beating 4-Year-Old Boy to Death
An Indiana man was sentenced to likely die in prison late last week after brutally beating his stepson to death last summer. Christian Maradiaga, 20, was convicted on one count each of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and interference with the reporting of a crime in September this year over the June 9, 2021 death of 4-year-old Romeo Pineda Duran.
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are investigating a suspicious death early Monday morning. Police were called out to the 3300 block of Douglas Road just before 8 a.m. for a man who was reportedly down. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the parking...
WNDU
5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
