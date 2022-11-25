Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
UCLA Offers SEC-Committed Four-Star Cornerback
UCLA offers a top-ten cornerback prospect in the nation who is committed elsewhere, but the feeling is that UCLA has a chance to get him to officially visit...
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Latest on UCLA Football Recruiting: High School and Transfer Prospects
Now that the regular season is over, UCLA will turn its attention to recruiting for the next three weeks, for both transfers and 2023 high school prospects...
247Sports
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
247Sports
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
247Sports
Cali WR JeyQuan Smith excited by new offer from Texas A&M
San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith picked up a surprise offer from Texas A&M on Monday. Smith narrowed his list of schools to Oregon, Utah and.
Comments / 0