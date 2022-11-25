By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO