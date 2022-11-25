ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Shooting in Briargate neighborhood

TedX Manitou Springs returns this weekend with the theme: Fluidity. FOX21's Abbie Burke learns how to make felt ornaments and about Mountain Song Community School's upcoming Winter Faire. Tips for Healthy Skin. Dr. Aimee Duffy shares celebrity secrets for healthy skin. Building a career in construction. Why this doctor is...
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting survivors from all across the county gathered together for a press conference in support of victims of the Club Q shooting with an important message Sunday morning on Nov. 27. “We have one message. Give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them,” said Tiara Parker, a […]
Colorado shooting victim 'wanted to save the family I found'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas...
Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
Jumping to conclusions on red flag, Club Q | BRAUCHLER

Despite an absence of any evidence that an extreme risk (red flag) protection order (ERPO) was appropriate, obtainable or would have prevented the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend, some media and politicos have hurriedly impugned the performance of law enforcement and called for an invigorated approach to seeking red flag orders throughout our state.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide investigation underway following disturbance

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who […]
Assault on a Peace Officer

On Sunday, November 27 at approximately 5:47am, officers were proactively policing in the area of the 1100 block of E. 5th St. when they observed a white Ford F250 with no visible license plates, parked in the alley. The truck was running, and a male was found sleeping in the...
Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused damage to a business building in the Briargate area. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Briargate Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday. CSFD investigators say insulation from a music station burned a hole The post Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore

Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
From Matt Walsh to Club Q, Hatred and Violence Against the Trans Community Continues To Escalate

These people were killed in the attack last Saturday at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q. At least 19 others were injured, mostly by gunfire. The 22-year-old suspect is being held without bond and faces preliminary charges that include five-charges of first-degree murder and five counts of what they call in Colorado “bias motivated crimes,” –in other words, hate crimes.
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
