Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, odds, prediction
The two teams who started Group G off with a victory will be fighting it out for top spot on Monday with Brazil and Switzerland meeting at Stadium 974. The presumptive favorites in yellow began their tournament in gritty but effective fashion, eventually grinding down a robust Serbia side with two goals from Richarlison in the second half, with the second one a spectacular bicycle kick that's an early contender for goal of the tournament..
FIFA World Cup 2022 scenarios, standings, tiebreakers: How can each team advance to the round of 16
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage as some of the groups only have one match remaining. So far, France is the only team to book their passage to the round of 16 but more can join the reigning champs. Qatar have also joined South Africa as the only World Cup hosts to ever fail to make it out of the group stage. But let's take a look at who can join France in the last 16 and what their path is to get there.
World Cup live scores, updates: Ghana tops South Korea; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It began with an exciting and eventful clash between Cameroon and Serbia. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Ecuador vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Ecuador have the edge in their winner-takes all clash against Senegal on Tuesday with the African nation needing to win to progress to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador held the Netherlands to a draw on Friday and are now on four points after two games, having beaten hosts Qatar in the tournament opener last week. Senegal lost to Holland in their first match but did beat Qatar 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a knockout spot. This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Netherlands are firm favourites against...
England in Pakistan: A history of controversy
Among the draws - all 18 of them - there have been protests, flare-ups and the odd moment of success
World Cup live scores, updates: Portugal top Uruguay, Brazil beat outlast Switzerland, Ghana wins, more
Day 9 is in the books, here's all the scores and updates from the day. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over as the tournament's second round of matches have wrapped up as Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in the final game of the day with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals to put his team through to knockout stages with a match to spare.
World Cup standings, bracket 2022, group tiebreakers: Qualified team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup table
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
