Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

Thousands are staging strikes and walking out of their jobs on Black Friday, pushing for the company to provide better wages and protect the global environment as it produces strong revenue numbers.

Strikes and walkouts are planned for Friday in more than 30 countries as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign. The countries include the United States, India, Australia, Japan and many in Europe.

The coalition staging the protests includes a wide variety of groups representing Amazon workers and ones that push for certain related advocacy efforts.

The groups include Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group of Amazon employees pushing for the company to adopt better climate policies, and Greenpeace, which tries to find solutions to global environmental crises.

The website for the campaign states that real wages are dropping for Amazon workers while the company makes record revenues, including $121 billion in the second quarter of this year.

“But instead of supporting its workers, communities and the planet, Amazon is squeezing every last drop it can,” the website states.

It states that Amazon paid no income tax in Europe last year and was paid 1 billion euros in tax credits on 55 billion euros in sales. The campaign also states that Amazon only included 1 percent of its sales in its carbon accounting, but its carbon dioxide emissions rose by 18 percent last year.

“We are workers and citizens divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet,” the website states.

Amazon has previously faced accusations from its workers that it is not paying fair wages and criticism over its impact on the environment. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York voted to form the company’s first union earlier this year.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that it is inventing and investing significantly in the areas that those participating in the walkouts and strikes reference.

“These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters you’ll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously,” they said.

The spokesperson pointed to Amazon’s pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and said the company continues to offer “competitive” wages and benefits. They also said Amazon is “inventing” new ways to keep its employees safe and healthy.

“Anyone can see for themselves by taking a tour at one of our sites,” they said.

Updated at 11:56 a.m. to clarify that it is workers and protesters involved.

k9_rott
3d ago

Yea man throw the "planet" in there, that's desperate. I drove for amazon to. Rem one of my 16 bosses called me on 1st day 8 times. I picked up all 8 times. His boss then called me and said I have a strike for using my phone. Um it was ur guy calling me. I mean it dosent matter how much bezos has and quit if u want then. But u guys have no idea how they speak to u in SB complex. Its not even the grind of work, that's fine, I'm not scared of work. For me it was the way they spoke to me. Lil 23 yr olds talking to me like I'm a dog. In CA the pay equals about 13 a hr bc cost of living. But I agree w all u, quit then and move on, but unless u work there u have no idea. U can read all the articles u want but when u experience it 1st hand it's disgusting. Just make sure u have another job lined up though.

Leon Carter
3d ago

Half of young suckas don't even work. Have no work ethic. Will never find a job better than Amazon. Where else can you go and talk on your phones all day? Man, I've WORKED. Always have. Go ahead and strike. Listening to someone else. Fools.

FUCK OFF
3d ago

I appreciate my Amazon workers, they really truly work hard and deserve better pay. I never worked for Amazon but, I see how they hustle to make it happen for the consumer! Thank you To all Amazon employees some of your customers truly appreciate you 👍

