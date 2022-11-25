ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire burns through attic, takes down power line in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A porch fire burned through the roof of a home in the Lents neighborhood on Saturday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said. PF&R said at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a home on Southeast 88th Avenue near Southeast Duke Street. When they arrived, they found the front porch completely engulfed in flames. As firefighters moved towards the roof, they found the fire had spread. It had burned through the roof and into the attic. Firefighters on the ground put out the fire with an offensive attack.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
newsnationnow.com

Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down

(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
RAINIER, OR
kptv.com

Oregon man sentenced to more than 9 years for stealing minivan with baby inside

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old boy inside. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Esa Paul was sentenced to 110 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week. Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
HILLSBORO, OR
gotodestinations.com

8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)

Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
kptv.com

People take caution driving through snowy conditions in Government Camp

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood over the weekend, and more will be coming down throughout the week. Government Camp got a good amount snow on Sunday, or in Preston Gomez’s words, “it’s dumping. It’s definitely dumping and it’s hairy out there. It’s like Star Wars when you’re driving, so the visibility is pretty low.”
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy