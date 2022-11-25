PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A porch fire burned through the roof of a home in the Lents neighborhood on Saturday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said. PF&R said at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a home on Southeast 88th Avenue near Southeast Duke Street. When they arrived, they found the front porch completely engulfed in flames. As firefighters moved towards the roof, they found the fire had spread. It had burned through the roof and into the attic. Firefighters on the ground put out the fire with an offensive attack.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO