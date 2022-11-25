Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
newsnationnow.com
Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down
(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
kptv.com
Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
kptv.com
Oregon man sentenced to more than 9 years for stealing minivan with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old boy inside. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Esa Paul was sentenced to 110 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban. Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood...
kptv.com
Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week. Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
kptv.com
Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
kptv.com
People take caution driving through snowy conditions in Government Camp
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood over the weekend, and more will be coming down throughout the week. Government Camp got a good amount snow on Sunday, or in Preston Gomez’s words, “it’s dumping. It’s definitely dumping and it’s hairy out there. It’s like Star Wars when you’re driving, so the visibility is pretty low.”
