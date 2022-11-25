Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
wrestlingrumors.net
Out For A Bit: WWE Star Likely Written Off Television With Severe Injuries
It’s a dangerous sport. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to be written off of television and many of them can be used to advance a storyline. These can be in the form of another wrestler doing something to get rid of their rival, including attacking them rather violently. That happened twice this week and it has resulted in a wrestler being written onto the shelf.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames live results: The Bloodline vs. Team Brutes
WarGames makes its main roster debut at Saturday's PPV from Boston.
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
Becky Lynch On Cage Jump: My Palms Were Sweaty, Arms Spaghetti, No Vomit On My Sweater Already
Becky Lynch made a triumphant return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series, picking up the win for her team. Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim to defeat Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was Lynch's first match since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder injury against Belair.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results below. – The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor) def. Chantilly Chella, Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Drop Of Over 50,000 Viewers With Black Friday Edition
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage drew a fast national rating of 391,000 viewers for their special 4:00 PM time slot. They also drew 129k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The...
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
stillrealtous.com
People In WWE Reportedly Surprised By Recent Return
For months now WWE has been bringing former stars back into the fold not just on screen but behind the scenes as well. Brian Kendrick parted ways with WWE earlier this year and it was reported by Fightful Select that Kendrick worked backstage at Survivor Series on Saturday and helped produce the SmackDown Women’s Title match.
bodyslam.net
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
Comments / 0