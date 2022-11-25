Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Mother of woman found dead in Mexico speaks out about conflicting stories
Prosecutors in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the North Carolina woman who was found dead in Mexico. CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with Shanquella's mother Salamondra Robinson.
WAAY-TV
Buffalo grocery store mass shooter pleads guilty to terrorism as hate crime and murder charges
The gunman accused of killing 10 people and wounding three in May at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty Monday to state charges of domestic terrorism as a hate crime, murder and attempted murder. Payton Gendron, a 19-year-old White man, pleaded guilty...
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
Comments / 0