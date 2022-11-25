Read full article on original website
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it’s in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
Beware: Construction causing water service shut-down in Riverton
On November 25th a waterline break occurred in front of More Burgers & Shakes on the corner of Washington and 2nd Street. The break has now caused a service interruption that will be shutting off the water for businesses and homes around Washington Street in Riverton, Wyoming today, November 28th.
Aircraft Loses Landing Gear in “Hard Landing” at CWRA, No injuries
Riverton Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin reported a student pilot had a hard landing in Mooney Aircraft at 4:04 p.m. Friday at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. “The landing knocked the front wheel off and collapsed the other landing gear,” he said. “The aircraft skidded off the runway sideways and back on just a bit before stopping, no landing lights were damaged and there was no damage to the runway.”
Sports Update 11/26/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
Riverton Dad Charged After Newborn Twin Girls Found With Broken Bones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After hospital scans revealed broken bones and bruises on his 24-day-old twin daughters, a Riverton man has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse. Anthony Michael Long, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both...
