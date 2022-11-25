ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed

Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group

Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
Benzinga

Which Cannabis Stock Is A Better Buy? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q3 Earnings

Third quarter earnings season is slowly wrapping up and analysts are tweaking their ratings accordingly. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic kicked off the week by taking a closer look at two cannabis stocks. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc CBWTF. The analyst retained a 'Neutral' rating on the company's stock while lowering...
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga

XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue

XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
Benzinga

Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022

• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 46.7% to $2.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Taboola.com's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 6019.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.8 million.
Benzinga

Analyzing Bio-Path Holdings's Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings's BPTH short percent of float has fallen 10.42% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 34 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts

Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Benzinga

Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Benzinga

What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Benzinga

A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
Benzinga

Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.

Comments / 0

Community Policy