Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest
Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts
Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest
Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp MRO and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Taboola.com TBLA shares moved upwards by 46.7% to $2.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Taboola.com's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 6019.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.8 million.
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue
XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
Which Cannabis Stock Is A Better Buy? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q3 Earnings
Third quarter earnings season is slowly wrapping up and analysts are tweaking their ratings accordingly. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic kicked off the week by taking a closer look at two cannabis stocks. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc CBWTF. The analyst retained a 'Neutral' rating on the company's stock while lowering...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Akerna KERN shares rose 8.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. MICT MICT stock increased by 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.16. The market value of their...
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
It's Cyber Monday: These 2 Mall REITs Are Offering Investors Better Than Average Yields
Using data gathered from Sept. 30, 2019, SP Global reported that over a 10-year period, real estate investment trusts (REITs) dealing with the retail industry had an average annual return of 10.1%. Not only do retail REITs perform well over the long term, they also boast a five-year average dividend yield of 4.2%.
