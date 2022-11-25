ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News

It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Analyzing Bio-Path Holdings's Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings's BPTH short percent of float has fallen 10.42% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 34 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Hempacco Forms JV With Sonora Focused On Smoking Paper Products

Hempacco Co Inc HPCO has entered into a joint venture agreement with Sonora Paper Co., Inc. (SPCI) to manufacture, market, and distribute hemp blunt wraps, hemp tubes, and hemp smoking cones based on SPCI's intellectual property. Hempacco had previously formed The Real Stuff Inc in March 2021 and recently changed...
Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...

