A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Bargain for 2023
Investors should consider buying this tech stock while it's trading at a deep discount.
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Etsy Stock?
This pandemic-era growth stock ran out of steam this year.
Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest
Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Passive-Income Generating Machines
Berkshire Hathaway will receive roughly $6 billion in dividend payments from stocks like these two over the next 12 months.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest
Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023
2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.
Alphabet Unusual Options Activity For November 28
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 49 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
CareTrust REIT Appoints James Callister As Investment Head
CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE has appointed James Callister as Chief Investment Officer, effective December 31, 2022. Callister will succeed Mark Lamb, who will leave the company after a transition period to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Callister currently serves as CareTrust's Executive Vice President. Before joining CareTrust, Callister worked as a real...
Dow Dips Around 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Further
US stocks recorded sharp losses on Monday as investors were concerned that China's strict Covid-19 policies would negatively impact economic growth around the world. Investors were also assessing comments from Federal Reserve officials to get some insights on future rate hikes. Majority of the traders are now expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its December meeting.
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Hempacco Forms JV With Sonora Focused On Smoking Paper Products
Hempacco Co Inc HPCO has entered into a joint venture agreement with Sonora Paper Co., Inc. (SPCI) to manufacture, market, and distribute hemp blunt wraps, hemp tubes, and hemp smoking cones based on SPCI's intellectual property. Hempacco had previously formed The Real Stuff Inc in March 2021 and recently changed...
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
