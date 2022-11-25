Read full article on original website
The dating world can be a brutal place, especially with how so much of it relies on technology. The last dating app I was ever familiar with was Tinder and even then, I can't tell you what swiping left means as opposed to swiping right. Thankfully, I don't have to navigate the dating world in 2022 but there are still some brave souls out there navigating the unpredictable world of dating.
KTVB
Idaho news headlines from 1922
The Caldwell Tribune had several interesting news stories on this day back in 1922. Here are just a few.
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library
An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrellaPhoto by0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com. Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
Post Register
Nampa woman dies in crash
Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Post Register
Man dies following gang-related shooting in Nampa
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Nampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30pm Saturday night in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year-old man...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
Post Register
One person killed following crash near Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning on Highway 45 near Dear Flat Road south of Nampa. Idaho State Police say a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by a 26 year old man from Melba was traveling north. A 33 year old man driving a Ford F150 was traveling south. Police say the Toyota crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Ford.
Enrollment in Apprenticeship Programs Across Idaho is up 57 Percent
BOISE - According to the Idaho Department of Labor, more Idaho workers have enrolled in Idaho apprenticeship programs this year than ever before, broadening the potential for state workforce gains in a tight labor market. A total of 1,179 new apprentices were newly enrolled, with 81 new apprenticeship programs registered...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
One dead, one injured when car collides with parked vehicle on I-84
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Post Register
ISP looking for someone who threw bottle of beer at Trooper during DUI investigation
Idaho State Police are looking for someone who threw a full bottle of beer toward Police as they were conducting a DUI investigation on I-84 W near milepost 52 (Orchard Street exit) in Ada County. ISP says this happened Thursday, November 24th at 11:17pm. ISP says the Trooper had a...
