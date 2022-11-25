Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
Benzinga
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts
Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Bargain for 2023
Investors should consider buying this tech stock while it's trading at a deep discount.
Benzinga
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Benzinga
Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp MRO and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 59.9% to $0.41 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.6 million shares is 2424.3% of NanoVibronix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Talkspace TALK stock rose...
Benzinga
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue
XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
Benzinga
Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Benzinga
Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest
Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Akerna KERN shares rose 8.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. MICT MICT stock increased by 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.16. The market value of their...
Benzinga
Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Why Taboola Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares gained 52.5% to $2.8050 after the company announced it entered into a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement with Yahoo. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 47.8% to $8.81. The company recently posted a rise in Q3 revenue. NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV gained 39% to $0.3599. NanoVibronix recently...
Benzinga
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
