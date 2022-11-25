ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Town of Virgil senior housing and zoning reforms moving ahead

An amendment to the town of Virgil’s zoning that could facilitate the development of senior housing is set to be further discussed Dec. 8. The town of Virgil currently does not have specific zoning for multi-family structures. At November’s county planning board meeting, Alex Schultz, the county’s interim planning director of changes under the amendment, explained how the new amendment would work.
McGraw man arrested for crystal meth & cocaine possession

A village of McGraw man was arrested on Thursday for possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, according to a report by the Cortland County Drug Task Force. The report noted that the county drug task force executed a search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in...
MCGRAW, NY

