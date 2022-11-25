Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Town of Virgil senior housing and zoning reforms moving ahead
An amendment to the town of Virgil’s zoning that could facilitate the development of senior housing is set to be further discussed Dec. 8. The town of Virgil currently does not have specific zoning for multi-family structures. At November’s county planning board meeting, Alex Schultz, the county’s interim planning director of changes under the amendment, explained how the new amendment would work.
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw man arrested for crystal meth & cocaine possession
A village of McGraw man was arrested on Thursday for possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, according to a report by the Cortland County Drug Task Force. The report noted that the county drug task force executed a search warrant at a residence on West Main Street in...
cortlandvoice.com
Homer wins consolation game at 2nd annual Jessica M. Beal Memorial Tournament (photos included)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Homer Lady Trojans defeated LaFayette with a score of 45-28 in the consolation game of the Second Annual Jessica M. Beal Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Comments / 2