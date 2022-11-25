Read full article on original website
Benzinga
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga
Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest
Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Benzinga
Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Etsy Stock?
This pandemic-era growth stock ran out of steam this year.
Benzinga
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Benzinga
Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest
Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Benzinga
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
Benzinga
Tesla, Apple, Anavex, Axsome, Pinduoduo: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Monday after protests in China against COVID-zero policies led to supply chain concerns. Oil also took a hit with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures briefly hitting their 11-month low during Asian trading over demand worries. Investors and traders are now eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data scheduled to be released later this week. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga
Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Before 2023
Short-term thinking by traders sent these stocks into a slump, but the companies' long-term outlooks are positive.
Benzinga
Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Benzinga
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Dick's Sporting Goods?
Dick's Sporting Goods's DKS short percent of float has fallen 10.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.53 million shares sold short, which is 30.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Passive-Income Generating Machines
Berkshire Hathaway will receive roughly $6 billion in dividend payments from stocks like these two over the next 12 months.
Benzinga
Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday following a report suggesting the company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle, which could reduce costs. What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," per Reuters. The report,...
