Alex Pereira reveals he couldn’t “train very well” for UFC 281 due to a hand injury: “I think I can come back better for this next fight”

Belal Muhammad doesn’t believe Kamaru Usman should receive an immediate rematch with Leon Edwards. In the main event of UFC 278, Edwards became the new welterweight champion with a fifth-round head kick KO over Usman. It was a fight he was losing but in the final minute, he landed the head kick beautifully, and right after the scrap, all sides agreed to run it back right away, likely in the UK.

11 HOURS AGO