Read full article on original website
Related
An interior designer shared the 3 biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home
Interior designer Jordan Samson said the biggest mistakes people make often include rushing the design process and leaning into Instagram trends.
psychologytoday.com
Creating a “Safe” and Connected Holiday Season
Stress can keep our bodies in a state of fear, making it hard to enjoy the holiday season. Practicing gratitude can help soothe the nervous system, making us less reactive and more relaxed. Simple changes, like smiling with our eyes and remembering to breathe, can also help us to feel...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Concerned About Holiday Eating?
Americans consume an average of 4500 calories and 220 grams of fat on Thanksgiving. Overeating is not the same as binge eating. Pausing before the next bite may help prevent overeating. Did you eat too much on Thanksgiving? When you were offered seconds of stuffing or pumpkin pie, or anything...
Comments / 0