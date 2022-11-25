Read full article on original website
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Photo byValley Forge National Historic Park. Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker.
FOX43.com
York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort Foods
Chef Daniel Waller of KOP Grill & Tavernis introducing a winter menu focused on foods known to be comforting during the colder months to celebrate National Comfort Food Day Monday, December 5th.
cbs17
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
‘I want to go out with a bang’: Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds reaching new level with postseason sack surge
HARRISBURG— As Harrisburg running back Kyle Williams basked in the glow of his team’s second-consecutive District 3 6A title following Saturday’s 44-6 win over Manheim Township, he walked right over to the 6-foot-3, 230-pound No. 2 of. the Cougars and said one word. “Historic.”
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
mainlinetoday.com
West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return
The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
NC Man Stole $23K In Puppies From Lancaster County Breeder, Feds Say
A North Carolina man will spend six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a Lancaster County dog breeder at gunpoint, federal authorities say. Christopher Lamont Stimpson Jr., 24, of Greensboro, was convicted of interstate robbery and transporting stolen goods at trial in April, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 23.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Italian bakery in Mechanicsburg sells pastry with heavenly flavor and crunchy layers: Best Eats
The shelves at this authentic Italian bakery are always dazzlingly full, with colorful pastries and cookies. After all, their motto is “A taste of Italy in every bite.” Especially popular are the tricolored or “rainbow” cookies that resemble the Italian flag.
