Southern Pines, NC

FOX43.com

York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
YORK, PA
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

NC Man Stole $23K In Puppies From Lancaster County Breeder, Feds Say

A North Carolina man will spend six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a Lancaster County dog breeder at gunpoint, federal authorities say. Christopher Lamont Stimpson Jr., 24, of Greensboro, was convicted of interstate robbery and transporting stolen goods at trial in April, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA

