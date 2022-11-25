Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Broncos Season Hits Low With Russell Wilson-Teammate Confrontation
The first 12 weeks of the 2022-23 season have been disastrous for the Denver Broncos, but Sunday seemed to mark a brand new low point. After acquiring Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks this past offseason, it was expected the Broncos would be among the contenders in the AFC with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center. Instead, they are 3-8 through 12 weeks and seem to be on a track for more change this coming offseason.
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Urban Meyer Catches Brutal Shot As Jaguars Player Praises Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are watching second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence blossom in front of their eyes. Given that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick initially had to deal with head coach Urban Meyer, teammates can’t help but be happy for him. Meyer, who lasted just one tumultuous season with the...
Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports. This will be the second straight game that Jeudy will have to miss due to the ankle injury. The star wideout initially suffered the damage versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and has been deemed day-to-day ever since. Denver’s offense has been dismal this season, the first with Russell Wilson at the helm, and life may not get any better Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. Not only will Jeudy miss the game but so will fellow receivers K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. Patrick was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury.
Deshaun Watson Poised to Make Browns Debut vs. Texans
Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL is imminent. According to Adam Schefter, the objectionable quarterback has completed his league-imposed punishment, setting the stage for his reinstatement from the league on Monday and his return to the gridiron in Week 13. Coincidentally, Watson’s new Cleveland Browns team is set to...
Trevor Siemian Injured in Warm Ups, Nathan Peterman to Start
The comedy that is the Chicago Bears season continued on Sunday. The AFC North basement dwellers were unjustifiably holding out hope that Justin Fields could play in Week 12 against the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out Sunday morning, leaving Trevor Siemian to make his first start in a Bears uniform.
NFL Fines Raiders’ Davante Adams For Conduct Toward Official
The NFL has taken action and dug into the pockets of Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. During the Raiders 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, Broncos safety Justin Simmons collided with Adams, making contact with Adams’ neck and head area, which resulted in an incomplete pass with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.
Bucs' Antoine Winfield Being Evaluated for a Concussion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to get past the Cleveland Browns without one of their starting safeties. Antoine Winfield Jr. left Sunday’s contest with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion. Winfield missed a pair of games earlier in the season with the same injury,...
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 13
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase hasn’t played since Week 7, but Cincinnati has fared pretty well without him, going 3-1 during his absence. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bengals could make the top of the AFC interesting with an upset home victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Tied atop the division with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1982.
Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
Deebo Samuel Blasts Former 49er For Perceived Jimmy Garoppolo Slight
The dust has barely settled following Week 12, but it appears the animosity for the 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup is already boiling. San Francisco and Miami hold a slim lead in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively, which makes this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium an important one for both teams.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Officially Reinstated
Coming off a 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns are set to welcome their prized offseason acquisition. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, star quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been reinstated and will start Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson...
Hunter Henry Taking This Lesson From Overturned Touchdown
Hunter Henry received an explanation for his touchdown-that-wasn’t in last Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He still doesn’t agree with it, but he’s willing to view the controversial call as a learning experience. The New England Patriots tight end rehashed that pivotal play — his...
Bears QB Justin Fields Considered ‘Long Shot’ To Play Vs. Jets
It appears it will be a battle of backup quarterbacks Sunday when the Chicago Bears and New York Jets square off in the Meadowlands. While it’s been known since Wednesday that Mike White will get the starting nod with Zach Wilson being benched, the quarterback situation for the Bears was up in the air with Justin Fields dealing with a shoulder injury, which he described as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to Return to Practice This Week
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will return to team practice this week, per the team’s Twitter. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field this season, and it’s worth noting that he is still just 15 months removed from his ACL tear before the start of last season. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound like he’d commit to Dobbins’s status for Sunday, but getting him back out on the practice field is a trend in the right direction. This will be something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.
