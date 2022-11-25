More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show.The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.This suggests there are at least 4,000 children and that there is an average of about 147 people staying in each hotel.There are also 7,572 people who have moved into a private home, with 779 who have been found a place to live and are waiting to move in.This does not include families...

3 DAYS AGO