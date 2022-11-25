Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
UK condemns China for BBC journalist's arrest at Covid demo
Britain's government on Monday condemned Chinese police after the BBC said one of its journalists was arrested and beaten while covering Covid protests in Shanghai, the latest incident to test relations between the countries. The BBC said it was "extremely concerned", after Lawrence was filmed being hauled away at one of the protests in Shanghai.
UK government bans new Chinese security cameras
Government departments have been told to stop installing surveillance cameras made by Chinese companies on "sensitive sites" because of security concerns. The new policy applies to "visual surveillance systems" made by firms required by Chinese law to co-operate with Beijing's security services. The government announced the move amid concerns among...
Grant Shapps says ‘no excuse’ for media covering China protests to be beaten by police
Business secretary Grant Shapps said there was “no excuse” for the Chinese police to physically assault mediapersons covering protests after the BBC said its journalist was beaten and detained in Shanghai.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Monday. “I know that’s a considerable concern.”The BBC has accused the Chinese police of assaulting one of its journalists Edward Lawrence while covering protests against the Communist party’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions in China.The broadcaster said it was “concerned” over the...
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
Newport semiconductor factory: ‘Losing these jobs would be devastating’
UK government blocked new Chinese ownership on security grounds, but Nexperia bosses had ‘planned to build two new plants’
About 4,000 Afghan children still living in hotels in UK after Taliban takeover
More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show.The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.This suggests there are at least 4,000 children and that there is an average of about 147 people staying in each hotel.There are also 7,572 people who have moved into a private home, with 779 who have been found a place to live and are waiting to move in.This does not include families...
British man to be deported from Denmark under post-Brexit rules
Will Hill says he was not told of 31 December 2021 deadline for residency application and his wedding plans are now in doubt
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
Hong Kong’s top court lets UK lawyer defend publisher Lai
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top court on Monday upheld a ruling to let a veteran British lawyer defend a 74-year-old pro-democracy publisher at his national security trial this week despite fierce opposition from the pro-Beijing camp in the southern Chinese city. Jimmy Lai, the founder of...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical
A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
London Fire Brigade chief accepts organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and vows change
The London Fire Brigade’s commissioner has accepted the organisation is institutionally racist and misogynist and has vowed that change “starts now”. It comes after an independent review of the capital’s fire service found the organisation had a “toxic culture”, with accounts ranging from women being groped to people having their helmets filled with urine.The review, led by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, contains further shocking incidents such as a black firefighter who was subject to racist bullying which culminated in someone putting a mock noose above his locker.The report also refers to a Muslim...
100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation
More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
