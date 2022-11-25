Read full article on original website
delidded core
3d ago
Food banks are great. It is also important to remember that many policies proposed by progressives contribute to economic destruction which in turn contributes to these problems in the first place.
Laura Casassa
3d ago
We donate to food banks every chance we get. If you've ever had to use one you'd understand why they're so important. Please donate to food banks.
Ray
3d ago
According to this article 1/4 of Oregon goes to food banks. What is happening is people who can afford food are going because of Biden’s inflation and free food the perfect storm.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
focushillsboro.com
Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than $800,000 Towards Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon
Rural Health Care and Food Assistance in Oregon: U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon recently made the announcement that their state will receive $801,300 from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wyden and Merkley Declare More Than...
yachatsnews.com
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Spending by visitors in four northwest Oregon coastal counties has mostly rebounded from the two-year coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fully recover in 2023, according to a new analysis by the Oregon Employment Department. Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in northwest Oregon in 2021 – an increase of...
focushillsboro.com
Due to a Rise in Hunger Across the State, Oregon Food Banks Are Being Forced to Make Cuts
Oregon Food Banks: There is no letup in sight for the need for food, according to local and regional food managers. One of these managers even reported that the food pantry she oversees has had to reduce the amount of food they distribute due to rising prices and surging demand.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
ijpr.org
Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed
Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
opb.org
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
ijpr.org
Oregon GOP sees hope in the 2022 election results, despite lack of a ‘red wave’
When Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, conceded the race earlier this month, she pleaded with her supporters: “Do not lose hope.”. This was supposed to be the year the GOP broke its 40-year losing streak and won Oregon’s highest office. Everything seemed lined up in Republicans’ favor: Oregonians were angry at the status quo, Republicans expected to do well nationally, and a well-funded unaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson, caused even Democrats to momentarily question their political dominance.
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Oregon issues state report card amid sliding school test scores
We're constantly measuring what children are learning in our schools, and the last few measurements have been sobering. A national report out in October showed a heavy impact from the COVID-forced school closings, with a sharp reduction in test scores for Oregon students. Now the state has released its own...
ijpr.org
How can California boost its water supply?
Over and over again, drought launches California into a familiar scramble to provide enough water. Cities and towns call for conservation and brace for shortages. Growers fallow fields and ranchers sell cows. And thousands of people discover that they can’t squeeze another drop from their wells. So where can...
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
focushillsboro.com
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report
Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
Timeline: Chance of snow in the Willamette Valley this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground later this week. A cold weather system is moving through the Pacific Northwest, making for a chilly final week of November. High temperatures in Portland are set to average 5-8 degrees below normal.
