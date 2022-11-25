Read full article on original website
Star Wars Duel of the Fates Funko Pops Are on Sale
Say what you will about the prequels, but the Duel of the Fates lightsaber battle in The Phantom Menace is one of the most iconic scenes in the whole Star Wars Saga. Funko has released an Amazon-exclusive set of figures based on that fight, and they’re all on sale now for Cyber Monday. These are deluxe Funko Pop figures of Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn. They’re designed to be displayed together to re-create the fight in Funko vinyl. It looks pretty rad.
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Already Live: Switch Bundles, Robot Vacuums, and More
Black Friday is over, and Amazon has very quickly moved on to promoting the next stage in its holiday sales, Cyber Monday. Sure, it's not Monday yet, but there are still plenty of new discounts to check out at the retail giant, and Amazon is absolutely our focus here. There's a bunch of Samsung SSDS for PS5 massively discounted right now, alongside an immense 3-for-2 deal on Blu-rays, books, and music, and the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
Will Smith Hopes New Movie Isn't Penalized For Oscars Slap
While promoting his upcoming film Emancipation, Will Smith is quickly addressing the elephant in the room: the Oscars slap. Emancipation is Smith's first major appearance since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock in the face on stage after the presenter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Emancipation's press tour, Smith is addressing the fans who may not be ready to support his work following the infamous Oscars slap.
Elden Ring Is on Sale for Cyber Monday 2022
The Black Friday deal on Elden Ring is now a Cyber Monday deal. You can grab yourself a copy of the sensational Elden Ring for just $35 from the folks over at Walmart. It's highly unlikely that we'll be shutting up about this deal now that we've found it. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get your hands on a copy of this amazing title. For more gaming discounts, check out our full round-up on the best video game Cyber Monday deals.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday
Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
Andor: Season 1 Review
Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Grab an Xbox Series X Refrigerator for $55
Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
The 65" Sony A80J 4K OLED TV Just Dropped to $1298 for Cyber Monday
Could this possibly be the best high-end Cyber Monday TV deal of the year? Right now Walmart has dropped the price of the excellent Son A80J 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This TV normally retails for $1998. We've seen it for as low as $1399.99, but even that deal pales in comparison to the one that's available right now. If pristine picture quality is what you're gunning for at a price that's hundreds below what everyone else had previous paid for, then this is the TV you've been after.
Cyber Monday 2022: The Best TV Deal Of Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, look no further than Best Buy. Right now you can get $100 off their 65" TCL 4K QLED smart TV, bringing the price down from $599.99 to $499.99 and making it one of the best deals available this Cyber Monday.
Vulture's Wings From Canceled Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4 Revealed for the First Time
Spider-Man 4 sadly never happened… but after almost 15 years, we’ve finally got a glimpse of the film’s villain – Vulture. Comic book writer Ken Penders has unveiled the villain’s mechanical wings on Twitter – a practical prop that would have appeared in the long-defunct Spider-Man 4.
Score an Apple Watch for Only $149 With This Cyber Monday Deal
You might not normally think of the Apple Watche as the smartwatch of choice for the budget conscious, but these Cyber Monday deals make that possible. Right now Walmart is offering the 1st gen Apple Watch SE for only $149.00 with free shipping. That's a very low price for a watch that's jam packed with useful features and superb build quality. If you want something more current, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for $349. This was the advertised price at Walmart on Black Friday, but it's sold out now. Fortunately, Amazon has price matched the deal for Cyber Monday.
The Mean One - Official Trailer
The Grinch steals a lot more than Christmas in this forthcoming horror parody/sequel to the classic Dr. Seuss yuletide tale. Terrifer 2's David Howard Thornton plays the titular green meanie while Krystle Martin plays an adult Cindy You-Know-Who out for revenge twenty years later. Director Steven LaMorte's The Mean One opens in theaters on December 9th.
IGN AMA - “What In-Game Item Do You Want In Real Life?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and it's all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch, and our favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
This Is, by Far, Billionaire Ken Griffin's Favorite Stock to Buy
Ken Griffin's hedge fund, Citadel Advisors, has bought over $1 billion worth of this widely held stock over the past year.
Babylon - Official Trailer #2
Check out the new trailer for Babylon, the upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.
