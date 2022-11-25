Read full article on original website
KGET 17
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes. According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax...
KGET 17
Half of California inflation relief payments issued: Here’s who is left
(NEXSTAR) – About half of those who qualify for California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (more commonly known as “inflation relief” payments) have received their due, according to the state. The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880...
